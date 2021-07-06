Paratici’s Tottenham eye raid for Juventus midfielder with an eye for goal

Fabio Paratici is claimed to be eyeing a raid on former club Juventus with Weston McKennie of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

The American joined the club on an initial loan deal last summer, before the Old Lady opted to trigger their option to buy in March.

Despite only making that deal permanent in recent months, the American isn’t believed to be completely unavailable, although I don’t imagine his departure would be overly welcomed given his bright and exciting debut campaign in Turin.

McKennie scored some important goals for the club in his debut season, despite Andrea Pirlo struggling to find a regular role for the 22 year-old, who started the year vying for a role in central midfield, before being rotated predominantly as a wide midfielder.

Tottenham are now claimed to be at the head of the queue if Juve decide to sell the former Schalke 04 star, with Fabio Paratici believed to be a fan of his strengths, with the former Director of Football believed to have played a key role in signing him only 12 months ago.

CalcioMercato claims that the Old Lady will only sell for the right price, but believe that offer could come from North London.

Should McKennie be amongst our untouchables ahead of the new season? Where do you believe his best position should be?

Patrick