Paredes and Di Maria force Juventus to change their transfer strategy

Juventus is set to part ways with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the current transfer window, as the former will depart the club as a free agent and the latter returns to Paris Saint-Germain.

When both players were signed, they generated excitement among fans, but their performances in the black and white jersey failed to live up to expectations.

Leandro Paredes struggled to make an impact under Max Allegri’s management, while Angel di Maria’s form declined towards the end of the season.

In light of their underwhelming contributions, Juventus has made the decision not to retain them. The club’s focus is now on recruiting players who demonstrate a genuine commitment to the club’s values and aspirations.

According to Il Bianconero, two potential targets who align with this criterion are Timothy Weah and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Juventus aims to bring in players who are passionate about wearing the club’s shirt and dedicated to its success.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and many players dream of wearing our shirt. That alone should make us open to only footballers that want to play for us.

Di Maria and Paredes seem to have used us to stay fit for the World Cup in Qatar and we must ensure we do not allow that to ever happen again.