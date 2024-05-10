Leandro Paredes joined Juventus on loan last season as a highly-rated midfielder, with the Bianconeri hopeful that he would perform well and potentially serve as a replacement for the injury-prone Paul Pogba.

However, the Argentinian flopped badly at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus refused to exercise the option of signing him permanently.

The men in black and white moved on, but Paredes returned to Serie A this season after AS Roma signed him.

Paredes has been a much better performer at Roma and has impressed most Serie A fans.

This has led people to question why he performed so poorly during his time with Juventus.

He has now responded, suggesting that his performance was affected by the injury he had suffered while playing for the Turin club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I did poorly at Juve due to injuries. I was just back from pubic surgery and I wasn’t feeling well. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to do well. Now I’m enjoying the present with Roma, I’m very happy here.”

Juve FC Says

We expected so much from Paredes, but the midfielder failed to meet expectations at the club when he joined us.

He is doing much better at Roma, but he won’t get another chance to play for us, no matter how much he impresses in Rome.