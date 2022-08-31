Paredes completes the puzzle for Juventus, reckons Italian journalist

The Italian journalist Marco Bucciantini believes Leandro Paredes is the ultimate piece of the puzzle Juventus is creating.

The midfielder will become Juve’s next signing after they reached an agreement with PSG to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with the Frenchmen over a move for him for weeks.

They have found a breakthrough, and Paredes could line up for them in their game at the weekend if he gets all the paperwork sorted on time.

Juve is rebuilding its team under Max Allegri. and the gaffer believes the former Roma man will fit into his system.

Bucciantini agrees and insists he is the final piece of the puzzle.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The image of the puzzle is perfect . Juventus wanted all the pieces, their coach really wanted the Argentine. Juventus have completed themselves, judging by their serenity and strength. In recent months they have acquired 7 out of 11 starters . , from Locatelli to Paredes.”

Juve FC Says

We need reinforcements, and the absence of Paul Pogba from our group because of injury meant we had to buy a new midfielder.

Because we have several options in that position, it had to be someone we believe will deliver, and Paredes fits that description.