Paredes completes the puzzle for Juventus, reckons Italian journalist

August 31, 2022 - 11:30 am

The Italian journalist Marco Bucciantini believes Leandro Paredes is the ultimate piece of the puzzle Juventus is creating.

The midfielder will become Juve’s next signing after they reached an agreement with PSG to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with the Frenchmen over a move for him for weeks.

They have found a breakthrough, and Paredes could line up for them in their game at the weekend if he gets all the paperwork sorted on time.

Juve is rebuilding its team under Max Allegri. and the gaffer believes the former Roma man will fit into his system.

Bucciantini agrees and insists he is the final piece of the puzzle.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The image of the puzzle is perfect . Juventus wanted all the pieces, their coach really wanted the Argentine. Juventus have completed themselves, judging by their serenity and strength. In recent months they have acquired 7 out of 11 starters . , from Locatelli to Paredes.”

Juve FC Says

We need reinforcements, and the absence of Paul Pogba from our group because of injury meant we had to buy a new midfielder.

Because we have several options in that position, it had to be someone we believe will deliver, and Paredes fits that description.

2 Comments

    Reply martinn August 31, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    allegri has 0 excuse but we could be sooo much better with a positive coach.

      Reply Juvent1n0chivasso August 31, 2022 at 1:25 pm

      It’s true but this is who Juve chose and is going with for now. They have backed him and are giving him his chance. So unless you become Juve’s President in the next little while then Allegri shall remain. Cheer up pal. You actually remind of someone. I can’t pinpoint it. Hold on. Wait. I know. No. I got it. Allegri!!!! You remind me of Allegri. You’re so negative.

    Leave a Reply

