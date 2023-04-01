Paredes could remain in Serie A but not with Juventus

Juventus is unlikely to keep Leandro Paredes beyond this season as he has flopped at the Allianz Stadium, but the midfielder might play in Serie A next term.

Paredes joined the club on loan at the start of this season from PSG, with the Bianconeri hoping he would meet expectations and become a key member of their squad.

However, the Argentinian quickly showed that he was not as good as everyone thought and the club struggled to get the best from him.

The midfielder is now set to return to PSG when the term finishes as Juve focuses on the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli.

A report on Calciomercato reveals, however, he could remain in Serie A next season as PSG wants to use him to sign a player from the Italian top flight.

The same report further claims that the Parisians will use him as a sweetener in their bid to land Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Juve FC Says

Paredes had prior experience in Italian football before moving to Juventus, so it comes as a surprise that he has struggled in Turin.

Perhaps he could do better at another side, like Napoli, should the Partenopei accept the offer.