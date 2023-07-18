Paredes dines with some Juventus players as his future remains uncertain

Despite an underwhelming loan spell at Juventus last season, Leandro Paredes seems to have formed strong friendships with some of the club’s players during his time there. Although Juventus decided not to make his stay permanent, Paredes has kept connections with the team and its members.

Now back with PSG, who are keen to offload him, Paredes recently visited Turin and had a heartwarming dinner with several Juventus players as reported by CalcioMercato. Among those present were Leonardo Bonucci, Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti, Mattia Perin, Nicolo Fagioli, Paul Pogba, and Manuel Locatelli.

This gathering is a testament to the close bonds Paredes has developed with some of the Juventus players, and his presence will be missed as he returns to PSG. Despite not securing a permanent move to the Bianconeri, the Argentinian midfielder’s friendships at the club may see him coming back to Turin for visits in the future.

Juve FC Says

Paredes may have friends at the club, but he failed to justify why we added him to our group last season.

The midfielder is a class act on his day, but he never had a good day on our book for the entirety of last season.

He would get another club to take a chance on him, but we have moved on to better players that can deliver for us.