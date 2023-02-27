Paredes gets another chance to convince Juventus to keep him

Leandro Paredes is set to start Juventus’ match against Torino with Manuel Locatelli sidelined.

The Argentinian midfielder has been terrible since he moved to Juventus this season as one of the players we added to our group.

Max Allegri had so many hopes in him when Paul Pogba was set to be sidelined for a long time, but Paredes has been terrible.

The midfielder is thankfully only on loan at the club and it is hard to think that they will make the move permanent.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals he still has a chance to make them keep him and the game against Torino is an opportunity he cannot miss.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is simply not good enough, and there is almost no chance he will do better in the season’s remaining weeks.

Even at the World Cup, he flopped when he came on the pitch most times and we cannot wait for the season to be over so he can leave.

Thankfully, we have top talents like Nicolo Fagioli and could recover Pogba in the coming weeks.

For Paredes, he needs to start thinking about another club for next season because he also won’t make the PSG team on his current form.