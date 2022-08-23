Paredes move to Juventus is looking more unlikely by the day

Juventus remains interested in a move for PSG’s Leandro Paredes, and the midfielder is waiting for them to finally move for him reports Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri struggled in midfield last season, and they want to correct that in this transfer window.

They have terminated the contract of Aaron Ramsey while adding Paul Pogba to their squad, but it needs more reinforcement.

Paredes is the man they have chosen to make it stronger, and they have been in talks with the midfielder’s entourage to explain their interest.

However, they have to sell one of their midfielders to add him to their squad.

Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo have been close to leaving the club, but their moves to Manchester United and Valencia have broken down.

Denis Zakaria has become the latest midfielder Juve is considering selling, but he is also not finding a buyer.

This means the Bianconeri could be stuck with their current midfielders for another season, and Paredes’ move will collapse.

Juve FC Says

We cannot force anyone out of our club, and if a move for Paredes depends on someone leaving, it could collapse.

The players we want to move on know they are at a top club, and they will want to join a similar side, even though they have not been good enough.