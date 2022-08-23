Paredes move to Juventus is looking more unlikely by the day

Juventus remains interested in a move for PSG’s Leandro Paredes, and the midfielder is waiting for them to finally move for him reports Tuttomercatoweb.
The Bianconeri struggled in midfield last season, and they want to correct that in this transfer window.
They have terminated the contract of Aaron Ramsey while adding Paul Pogba to their squad, but it needs more reinforcement.
Paredes is the man they have chosen to make it stronger, and they have been in talks with the midfielder’s entourage to explain their interest.
However, they have to sell one of their midfielders to add him to their squad.
Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo have been close to leaving the club, but their moves to Manchester United and Valencia have broken down.
Denis Zakaria has become the latest midfielder Juve is considering selling, but he is also not finding a buyer.
This means the Bianconeri could be stuck with their current midfielders for another season, and Paredes’ move will collapse.
Juve FC Says
We cannot force anyone out of our club, and if a move for Paredes depends on someone leaving, it could collapse.
The players we want to move on know they are at a top club, and they will want to join a similar side, even though they have not been good enough.
Start freezing out the rebels. Arthur wants to leave, which is good. But Rabiot needs to change his stance on salary demand. Furthermore, yesterday we all saw what a lazy guy Kean is. He plays decent football only when coming off the bench. Unfortunately, we are stuck with 4-5 mediocre players with high salaries. How can we get rid of them? I don’t know. I’m not the one that is earning millions to figure this out
great idea, but we can`t, allegri loves them.
@Martinn
Spot on
we can’t get rid of them when Allegri plays them for the whole season. If he had given the chance to Miretti , Fagioli and Rovella instead of Rabiot and Mckennie last season, Rabiot , Mckennie and Arthur would have already left Juve by now and we’d have 3 amazing youngsters playing for us this season.
The problem is Allegri. When u play rabiot , what u expect ? u need to freeze this talentless French and his mom
I agree with what @Martinn has been shouting from the rooftops for months. Our Juve is not going to progress under Allegri, just not happening and yesterday against Samp was an embarassment. He brings on Miretti and Rovella way too late and takes off Locatelli instead of Rabiot, when Loca could have been more effective in that position. It is beyond belief the decision making of Allegri, I honestly have no hope for this team as long as he is in charge. So many coaches doing more with a lot less to work with. I’m sorry, but when the entire team plays poorly – that’s on the coach!