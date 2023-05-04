Paredes opens up on scoring his first goal for Juventus

Leandro Paredes scored his first goal for Juventus with a stunning free-kick against Lecce yesterday and the Argentinian is delighted to have achieved that.

The World Cup winner has been criticized for much of his time in Turin, having moved to Juve on loan in the summer.

It is obvious that the Bianconeri will not make the move permanent and he struggled to play in the last few weeks.

However, he was in the team that defeated Lecce and repaid the renewed faith from Allegri with a goal.

After the game, he said via Football Italia:

“I haven’t scored for a long time. I’m happy, but I’m even happier for the win. You suffer in all competitions, you just have to work and know that all competitions will be like this.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been poor, but he deserves credit for the fine goal he scored yesterday.

We need goals from everywhere in our bid to win matches and it was refreshing to see him find the back of the net.

Hopefully, he would do that more often between now and the end of the season when we expect him to leave.

Our other players must also be in their best shape in this pivotal stage of the campaign.