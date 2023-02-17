Paredes puts in another disappointing display for Juventus

Juventus had high hopes when they added Leandro Paredes to their squad from PSG in the summer, as the Argentinian midfielder had been on their radar for a long time.

The World Cup winner joined on an initial loan deal, which the Bianconeri hoped to make permanent at the end of the season.

Paredes was below par before the World Cup and Juventus had hoped when he returned for the global showpiece, he would be better.

However, that hasn’t been the case and the midfielder has shown he is simply not good enough to play for the club.

In the game against Nantes, Calciomercato reports he did his best to show he is just a terrible player.

The performance is another reason why Juve is not thinking about keeping the Argentinian in their squad and he will definitely leave them in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has simply been a poor signing and even he knows he is not worth keeping at the Allianz Stadium beyond this season.

The midfielder was on our radar for a long time, but we must begin searching for a replacement now, especially if Pogba will still struggle with his fitness by next season.