Paredes reveals he and Di Maria were keen to join Juventus

Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria have a very close bond which has made their families friends.

The two of them were on the books of PSG before this season, and that helped them to maintain their friendship.

Juventus signed Di Maria as a free agent earlier in the last transfer window and started working on adding Paredes to their squad.

They initially needed to offload some midfielders to accommodate him, but they added him to their squad, regardless.

He is one of the finest midfielders in the group now, and he insists as soon as he heard Juve wanted to sign him, all he was thinking about was moving to Turin to be reunited with his friend.

He and Di Maria did their best to wear the black and white shirt.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“When I heard he was coming here, we started talking about the possibility of coming to Turin. Families are friends, we decided to come here and we did everything to come”.

Juve FC Says

Paredes and Di Maria are two of the best additions we have made to our squad this summer.

They are still settling in at the club, and we expect better performance when that happens.

Paredes has a better fitness record than his friend, and we expect to see more of him in our matches.