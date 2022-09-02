Paredes reveals why he chose his Juventus shirt number

Leandro Paredes moved to Juventus yesterday as their last signing of the summer transfer window. Now the Bianconeri will look to have a great season.

They have started the campaign well, but they were lacking quality and depth in midfield.

This is the reason they seriously pursued a move for him, and now they have their man.

The feeling of wanting to work together is mutual, with the PSG loanee revealing he wanted the move as soon as he learnt Juve was interested in signing him.

He has now chosen to wear the number 32 shirt at the Allianz Stadium and reveals why.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Jersey number 32? It’s a number that I really like and that I used at Boca, at Empoli and also at Roma. It’s a number that follows me a lot.”

Juve FC Says

We expect Paredes to become a key player for us, and he better hope his number truly brings good luck to him at the Allianz Stadium, especially in terms of injury.

If he stays fit, he can make the required impact at the club, otherwise, his spell will not be remembered fondly.

It remains unclear if he will be in our lineup for the match against Fiorentina.