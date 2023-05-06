Paredes
Club News

Paredes set for another bench role despite scoring against Lecce

May 6, 2023 - 5:45 pm

Leandro Paredes scored a superb free kick in Juventus’ last match against Lecce and it seemed like he is now back in the reckoning at the club and they will start fielding him more often.

The midfielder has struggled for much of this season, having joined the Bianconeri on loan in the summer from PSG.

Juve rarely played him from the start and his appearance in the Lecce game was because Max Allegri wanted to rest some players.

The gaffer enjoyed his performance in that game, but Il Bianconero reveals it does not mean he will play the next game.

The report insists the World Cup winner will drop to the bench when Juve faces Atalanta in the league this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Paredes did well against Lecce, but he has not been consistent enough to earn consecutive starts, and we are already planning for next season.

Our players are working hard to stay in the team beyond this summer and Paredes is not a player who will remain in Turin, so we do not have to field him when our other long-term options are available.

Hopefully, whichever team we field against La Dea will emerge victorious in the match.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fabio Cannavaro

Cannavaro tips Juventus to challenge for the league title next season

May 6, 2023
Allegri

Allegri insists personal goals do not matter at this stage of the season

May 6, 2023
Allegri

Allegri discusses Juventus youngsters being called up for the U20 World Cup

May 6, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter May 6, 2023 at 7:46 pm

    He is suspended against Atalanta after getting a stupid yellow against Lecce.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.