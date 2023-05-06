Paredes set for another bench role despite scoring against Lecce

Leandro Paredes scored a superb free kick in Juventus’ last match against Lecce and it seemed like he is now back in the reckoning at the club and they will start fielding him more often.

The midfielder has struggled for much of this season, having joined the Bianconeri on loan in the summer from PSG.

Juve rarely played him from the start and his appearance in the Lecce game was because Max Allegri wanted to rest some players.

The gaffer enjoyed his performance in that game, but Il Bianconero reveals it does not mean he will play the next game.

The report insists the World Cup winner will drop to the bench when Juve faces Atalanta in the league this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Paredes did well against Lecce, but he has not been consistent enough to earn consecutive starts, and we are already planning for next season.

Our players are working hard to stay in the team beyond this summer and Paredes is not a player who will remain in Turin, so we do not have to field him when our other long-term options are available.

Hopefully, whichever team we field against La Dea will emerge victorious in the match.