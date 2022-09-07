Paredes shines with an incredible stat for Juventus against PSG

Leandro Paredes was one of Juventus’ best players as they faced PSG in the Champions League last night.

The midfielder left the French club to join Juve just before the last transfer window closed and they hope he will be a key player for them.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and they will continue to get the best players.

Paredes knows he must perform to high standards to remain on their team and he proved his class in the match against the Parisians last night.

A report on Calciomercato claims he touched the ball 102 times against his former side.

No other Juventus player has had that many touches of the ball on their European debut for the club.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is one of our most important players and the midfielder will be key to our achievements in this campaign.

We signed him to perform to the highest standards, and he showed he can meet that requirement.

We need him to do it consistently and deliver the right balls to help us score many goals and win matches.

If he stays fit, we would enjoy having him on our team for much of his time on our books.