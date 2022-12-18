Paredes starting berth in World Cup final depends on Argentina’s tactical formation

While Didier Deschamps has a clear starting formation locked up since the start of the tournament, his counterpart and fellow World Cup finalist Lionel Scaloni had a rougher path.

The Argentina manager had to tinker in his lineups both in terms of shape and personnel in order to find the ideal recipe.

Even prior to Sunday’s grand finale, the Albiceleste’s starting formation remains unclear, with two reported options on the table.

According to Olé via ilBianconero, Leandro Paredes’ starting berth in the World Cup final could well depend on the formation adopted by Scaloni.

If Argentina maintain the 4-4-2 deployed in the semi-final against Croatia, then the Juventus midfielder could earn his spot alongside Enzo Fernandez. In this case, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister would likely operate on the wings in support of the two strikers, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

But if Scaloni opts of a 3-5-2 formation, then the source expects the manager to drop Paredes in favor of Lisandro Martinez. In this case, the Man United defender would act as a third centre-back alongside Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Bianconeri man had started in Argentina’s opening fixture which ended in a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia. He was dropped afterwards, before making a return to the starting lineup in the semi-final.