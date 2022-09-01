Paredes underwent new medical tests this morning

Yesterday, Juventus announced the capture of Leandro Paredes who finally made the switch from Paris Saint Germain to the Serie A giants. The Argentine even greeted the fans at the stadium during the club’s encounter against Spezia on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old will serve as a deep-lying playmaker, filling a role that has been sorely missed at the Allianz Stadium.

Before taking the flight to Turin, the player had already underwent a medical test in the French capital, which allowed him to sign a contract with the Old Lady.

But according to ilBianconero, Paredes has taken yet another medical test on Thursday morning under the watchful eye of the Juventus medical staff.

As the report explains, this last test was based on sporting fitness, allowing the club to collect additional data regarding the player’s physical shape.

Juve FC say

Despite putting the player’s signature on a contract, it’s good to know that Juventus still insisted on conducting their own medical tests. Perhaps the club doesn’t want to leave anything for chance.

Furthermore, if Paredes presents himself in an optimal physical shape, then he might be able to earn his debut on Saturday, when Juventus travel to Florence to meet their rivals Fiorentina.

Nonetheless, the most interesting clash will be against his former employers PSG in the Champions League group stage opener, which will take place at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday.