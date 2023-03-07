Paredes vows to continue playing in Europe

Leandro Paredes has struggled at Juventus, where he has been on loan since the start of this season but wants to stay in Europe.

After struggling for game time at PSG, he moved to Juve, hoping to be a key squad member, but he has not been good enough.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti have had a better season, so Juve will send the World Cup winner back to Paris in the summer.

It remains unclear if he has suitors in Europe, but one club that would happily add him to their squad is Boca Juniors.

However, the midfielder wants more seasons in Europe and when asked about Boca’s interest, he said via Calciomercato: “I will not be returning to Boca soon. I am still 28 years old and happy with my life here in Europe, with my family, with the club… So not yet. Obviously, as I’ve always said, I would like to end my career at Boca, but that moment has not yet come. I think I can play a few more years in Europe.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes has flopped in Turin and we will certainly not keep him in the squad beyond this season.

Because of this, it does not matter which club he moves to next. We will move on and find a replacement for the midfielder.