Paredes will struggle to get back into the Juventus team

One of the players that has not impressed for Juventus this season is Leandro Paredes and a report on Tuttomerocatweb reckons the Argentine will struggle to get back into the Juve team on a regular basis unless he improves and fast.

They are basing this on comments made by the manager Max Allegri, who apparently said “those who think they can’t make it stay out”

Allegri never actually said these words in relation to Paredes but that is how it is being angled today and for good reason.

The 28-year-old has been a huge disappointment since he joined the club and so much more was expected from him, however, he is not the only player that has flattered to deceive

The problem for the midfielder is that there is immense competition for a place in the midfield and players like Manuel Locatelli are doing better.

That said, there is still a long way to go this season and Paredes has time to prove himself and be an asset to the team but only if his attitude and determination are correct.

If not, he will just be another player that has come to Turin and basically stolen a living.