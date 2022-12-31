Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could return to PSG at the end of the season and it is a possibility that remains alive.

In recent days reports have linked him with a move to Premier League clubs and the likes of Barcelona, but the Frenchman’s future remains uncertain.

The midfielder has been a key player for his club and country and proved his worth at the 2022 World Cup to show he can deliver on the biggest stage.

This should make Juve want to keep him, but he is likely to run down his contract at the club and leave in the summer.

The Bianconeri want him on a new deal and do not intend to sell him in the January transfer window. Calciomercato reveals, at the moment, he is likely to leave Turin and PSG is one of his suitors.

He left the French club as a free agent in the summer of 2019 after refusing to extend his deal with them and has been a good player for Juve this term.

They now want him back to continue where he left off, but it remains unclear if he wants a return.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our finest players and he will likely do well at any European club, so it is hardly a surprise that PSG wants him back.

However, the World Cup finalist might want to try a new experience and leave Juve for a new league entirely.