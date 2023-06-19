Parisi and more: Juventus and Empoli to discuss three potential transfers

In the next 48 hours, Juventus and Empoli should sit at the table to discuss three potential deals involving a trio of young Italian players.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the possible transfer of Fabiano Parisi from Tuscany to Turin will take center stage in the upcoming discussions.

As we all know, the Bianconeri are hoping to sign a new left-back who can take the torch from the aging Alex Sandro.

In the last two seasons, the 22-year-old has presented himself as one of the most exciting young fullbacks in Italian football.

As the source explains, Parisi’s fate could intertwine with Luca Pellegrini whose future remains uncertain. The latter spend the second part of the season on loan at Lazio, but the Biancocelesti are seeking a discount to make his stay permanent.

So if Juventus manage to take Pellegrini off the books, their next step could be signing Parisi from Empoli.

Moreover, the discussion should include Filippo Ranocchia would make the move in the opposite direction.

The young midfielder spent last season on loan at Empoli but couldn’t lock himself a starting berth. He’ll return to Juventus in the summer before embarking on a new loan stint.

Finally, Juventus are also interested in Empoli’s 20-year-old central midfielder Jacopo Fazzini and will seize the opportunity to open a dialogue for the talented young Italian.