Parisi’s agent insists they are talking to other clubs not just Juventus

Juventus has engaged in talks with Empoli regarding the potential transfer of Fabiano Parisi in recent weeks, and the Italian giants are eager to finalise the deal in the near future.

According to reports, Empoli initially rejected Juventus’ initial offer, requiring the Bianconeri to return with an improved proposal.

Despite the public nature of their discussions with Empoli, it was widely assumed that Parisi’s move to Juventus was a matter of time. However, the player’s agent has emphasised that this is not the case, clarifying that Juventus’s interest is genuine but that no deal has been concluded thus far.

The situation suggests that while Juventus is keen on securing Parisi’s services, further negotiations and agreement are still required before the transfer can be completed.

Mario Giuffredi said via Calciomercato:

“To say that it’s a done deal between Parisi and Juventus is just media speculation. Liking a player is one thing, conducting negotiations is another. Parisi is liked by Juventus, but nothing more at this moment.

“Negotiations for Parisi are currently with other clubs and not with Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Parisi is a fine left-back who will do well on our books, so we need to work faster and seal the deal for his signature.

The defender will also jump at the chance to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, but if another suitor acts faster, he might also join them as we hesitate to meet the demands for his signature.