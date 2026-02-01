Juventus extended their positive run by putting on a show at the Stadio Ennio Tardini at the expense of Parma, who were no match for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Luciano Spalletti adopted a 4-2-3-1 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, with Francisco Conceicao, Weston McKennie, and Kenan Yildiz acting as his support crew.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephen Thuram combined in midfield, while the backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio consisted of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, and Andrea Cambiaso.

Juventus ended the first half with two-goal advantage

The Bianconeri almost took the lead twice in the opening minutes through Conceicao. But on the first occasion, the Portuguese winger was denied by an excellent reaction save from Edoardo Corvi, while his second attempt crashed against the woodwork.

While Conceicao couldn’t break the deadlock himself, he provided the assist for Bremer with an exquisite corner kick that the Brazilian headed past the Parma goalkeeper.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus then had some nervy moments, and had to resort to Di Gregorio’s saves to maintain their lead, but they eventually put some daylight between them and the Crociati by doubling their advantage with a formidable team play.

Locatelli started the attack with a lovely long ball that found David. The Canadian striker laid it off to Kalulu, who sent a cross to the box. Although the ball was slightly behind him, McKennie still managed to forge an effort on goal while unbalanced, and his acrobatic volley crept into the bottom corner, while Corvi was left stranded.

Andrea Cambiaso restored Parma’s hope with an awkward own goal

The second half began with a glimmer of hope for the Crociati, as Cambiaso failed to properly deal with a square ball across the face of the goal. The Juventus full-back beat his goalkeeper with a strange touch.

Nevertheless, the visitors swiftly restored their two-goal lead from a free-kick. McKennie’s header was denied by the woodwork, but David pounced on the rebound, and while his effort was already heading towards the net, Bremer dispelled all doubts by latching onto the ball to complete his brace.

A few minutes later, Conceicao tried to send a curling effort towards the bottom corner, and Corvi’s tame save presented David with the easiest of tap-ins, allowing the Canadian to extend his goalscoring run.

In stoppage time, Juventus thought they had their fifth, but Lois Openda’s goal was disallowed by the VAR due to an offside position.

In the end, Juventus earned a convincing 4-1 victory, temporarily climbing to fourth place while waiting for Roma’s result in Udine on Monday.

Parma 1-4 Juventus

Goals: 14′ 54′ Bremer (J), 37′ McKennie (J), 51′ Cambiaso (OG, P), 64′ David (J).

Parma : Corvi; Delprato, Circati, Troilo, Valeri; Bernabe (73′ Estevez), Keita, Nicolussi Caviglia (65′ Sorensen); Ondrejka (73′ Nesta Elphege), Oristanio (45′ Britschgi); Pellegrino.

Juventus : Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer (65′ Gatti), Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao (65′ Kostic), McKennie (74′ Cabal), Yildiz (45′ st Miretti); David (80′ Openda).

Yellow cards: 17′ Conceicao (J), 22′ Bremer (J), 25′ McKennie (J), 86′ Circati (P).