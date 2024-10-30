Parma secured a 2-2 draw against Juventus this evening, as the Bianconeri failed to return to winning ways following their draw with Inter Milan.

Parma sent an early message that they hadn’t come to the Allianz Stadium to concede defeat, opening the scoring inside three minutes. This quick goal put Juventus on the back foot, forcing them to chase an equaliser while Parma looked to exploit any defensive gaps left by the Old Lady.

Juventus nearly responded after ten minutes, but a remarkable save from Zion Suzuki denied Weston McKennie. The Bianconeri kept pressing, and their persistence paid off when McKennie connected brilliantly with a cross from Timothy Weah to level the score.

Parma, however, were far from finished. Known for their resilience, they continued to exploit openings in Juventus’ defence and soon found the net again, restoring their lead and adding to manager Thiago Motta’s frustration.

Trailing at halftime, Motta needed to inspire a response from his team. Shortly after the break, Francisco Conceição set up Weah, who quickly equalised for Juventus, igniting hope among the home fans.

Juventus had chances to take the lead, with Dusan Vlahović heading just over the bar. Motta then replaced Weah with Kenan Yildiz, hoping the Turkish youngster might replicate his impact from the Inter Milan game.

Parma, however, remained dangerous. They seemed prepared for Yildiz, and Gabriel Charpentier had multiple chances to restore their lead, but Juventus’ defence held firm. Juve pushed for a late winner, with Teun Koopmeiners standing out after his introduction, but neither side managed to break the deadlock.

In the end, both teams settled for a hard-fought draw.