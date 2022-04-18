Parma makes a decision on the future of Juventus loanee

Felix Correia is one of the exciting players Juventus has in their youth ranks now as he develops at the club.

His next step was joining another club on loan to get regular first-team action and the Bianconeri sent him on loan to Parma in the summer.

The recently-relegated Serie B side has a buy option in the deal if he did well and they wanted to keep him.

The 21-year-old has featured in 19 league matches for them in this campaign, but he hasn’t done well enough.

For a winger, he has no goals or assists from those games and he will now return to Juve, according to Calciomercato. They claim The Crusaders are not impressed with his performances and they will not take up the option of making his transfer permanent.

Juve FC Says

Correia is still one of the finest youngsters on our books now and it is a surprise that his loan spell in this campaign has not gone to plan.

It could be that he doesn’t fit the style of play of his current temporary home and he could return to form if he joins another club instead.

It will be interesting to see if he would have other suitors in the summer considering his underwhelming season.