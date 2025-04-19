Juventus are set to face Parma on Monday in a fixture that holds significant importance for both sides, with each club fully aware of the need to secure all three points.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed a resurgence in form since the appointment of Igor Tudor as manager. Under his leadership, the team has demonstrated renewed energy and tactical discipline, resulting in improved performances and outcomes. However, each match presents a new test for Tudor and his squad — one they must approach with focus and determination.

Tudor, currently serving in a caretaker capacity, is effectively auditioning for the permanent managerial position. Meanwhile, several players are also believed to be playing for their futures at the club, adding further motivation to deliver consistent results during the final stretch of the season.

The manager appears to be embracing the challenge of steering Juventus back into the UEFA Champions League, a goal that remains within reach. High-pressure encounters such as the upcoming clash with Parma will serve as a measure of the team’s progress and resilience under his guidance. Despite injury concerns affecting parts of the squad, Tudor is expected to prepare his team without looking for excuses — a mindset that reflects his professional ethos.

Parma manager Cristian Chivu has also weighed in ahead of the match, suggesting that Juventus should not complain about player absences, given the depth and quality of their squad.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Chivu remarked:

“I don’t waste energy thinking about who is there and who is missing, they have a squad that can make up for any absence. They have quality up front and also on the bench, we are thinking about preparing for our game to understand the moments, trying to manage them with serenity. We are working on our manoeuvre, for the consistency that is needed to face every opponent.”

Juventus, as one of the most prestigious clubs in Italian football, possesses a roster filled with some of the most talented players in Europe. As such, the team is well-equipped to manage injuries and maintain a high level of performance, regardless of the circumstances. Confidence remains high that they can find suitable replacements when needed and continue their push towards Champions League qualification.