Parma reported to be targeting 24-year-old Juventus forward

Parma wants a return to Serie A by next season and The Crusaders are targeting the best talents they can add to their squad in this second half of the season.

One man they have identified to help their cause is Juventus’ Luca Zanimacchia, who is spending this season on loan at Cremonese.

The Brianza-born winger has featured in 12 league games for the top-flight newcomers, but his loan spell could be cut short so he can join Parma.

With Gigi Buffon in goal, Parma is ambitious and desperate to be promoted when this season finishes, so Zanimacchia will be handed a vital role in their push for promotion.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Parma boss Fabio Pecchia, who trained him in the past, is keen to work with the Juve Next Gen man again.

Juve FC Says

At 24, Zanimacchia should be a regular at a club now and sending him to Parma should be his last loan move from us.

The attacker is not getting any younger and is not good enough for the Bianconeri senior squad.

If Max Allegri does not fancy him ahead of the next season, we must permanently offload the former Real Zaragoza loanee so he can build a career at another club.