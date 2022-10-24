Pasquale Salvione reveals the fixture that will confirm Juventus return to form

Journalist Pasquale Salvione admits Juventus looks to have returned to form following their recent back-to-back wins, but he insists they will prove that when they face Inter Milan.

Max Allegri’s men have not had the best season and have looked resurgent in their last two matches.

They head to their must-win Champions League game against Benfica after wins against Torino and Empoli.

They will face Inter Milan on the 6th of next month, days before players leave for the World Cup.

Salvione believes their performance in that fixture will determine if they are truly back to form or not.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It is the first time this season that Juve finds two victories in a row, and this figure can only be seen positively. The Bianconeri are perhaps finding each other again and if so, they will probably be able to mend at least part of the gap with the former. Against Inter, it could be the real turning point, given that the Nerazzurri represent a high-level opponent then comes the break. I am sure that after the winter the returns of Chiesa and Pogba will give back a totally different Juve from the one seen up to now.”

JuveFC Says

We need to beat Inter this season to avenge our losses at their hands in the last campaign.

However, to achieve that, we must be in our best form because they are also resurgent and will have a point to prove when both clubs meet.

We should win that game, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa likely to be back.

Player reaction persuaded Joan Laporta to appoint Xavi Hernandez over Andrea Pirlo