Pastorello insists Arthur’s slow start at Liverpool is normal

The agent of Arthur Melo, Federico Pastorello, has discussed the midfielder’s struggle to break into the Liverpool team.

He moved there on loan in the last transfer window, and he is yet to become a member of their first team.

The Reds are one of the hardest-working teams in Europe, and it requires a player to be very fit before they can play for them.

The midfielder is working hard to ensure he can get into their team, hoping to play his way into a permanent transfer there.

Liverpool need him to be fit, but it would not be easy for him, and Pastorello explains he didn’t get much football at Juve before moving.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Arthur played very little last year, then had an operation, planned, in June, thus missing part of the pre-season.

“He wasn’t in Allegri’s plans, so he didn’t train with the rest of the team, so it’s normal that arriving at the last day in this condition, from his point of view he needed extra work.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a top player, but even the best players need to be in good shape before they can play at the highest level.

Liverpool is one of the strongest clubs in the world, and the level of intensity in the EPL is stronger than Serie A.

He needs time, but he would pray he doesn’t get injured as he works his way to full fitness.