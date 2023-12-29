Football agent Federico Pastorello opens up on the future of his client Arthur Melo who’s spending his campaign on loan at Fiorentina.

The Juventus-owned player endured several difficult campaigns but is finally beginning to find his footing in Florence.

The Brazilian joined the Viola on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for 20 million euros. The Bianconeri are currently contributing to his wages.

So it remains to be seen if the Tuscans will have the desire and means to make to move permanent at the end of the season.

But for his part, Arthur is enjoying his football under the guidance of Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano.

So while his agent admits that his future remains shrouded in mystery, he insists that the 27-year-old is willing to negotiate the terms.

“I don’t think there will be an early redemption in January,” stated Pastorello via JuventusNews24.

“Fiorentina have the option to buy him at the end of the season when perhaps they will have achieved some important goals.

“Let’s not forget that they are fighting for a spot in the Champions League. If they were to succeed, perhaps the situation could change, because at that point, their spending power would increase.

“He is very happy at Fiorentina. He has found a suitable environment and a coach who allows him to express his ideas of football.

“He is proving his worth and is happy at Fiorentina. Therefore, we are not ruling anything out, even if there is a problem linked to the player’s high salary.

“However, the boy will be willing to negotiate at the end of the season.”

Juve FC say

Although he doesn’t say it out loud, Pastorello is hinting that Arthur could be willing to take a pay cut to remain at the Artemio Franchi.

For their part, Juventus would be happy to collect the cash and take the wage burden off their books.