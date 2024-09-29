Beating Genoa yesterday means Thiago Motta has successfully navigated another challenging period as Juventus manager, as his team continues to adapt to his new system.

The former Bologna boss has taken on a significant task at the club, and his players are doing their best to secure as many victories as possible.

Juve is one of Europe’s top clubs, and years of underperformance have left their fans craving success.

However, Motta will need time, as the team is still adjusting to his tactical approach, so progress must be taken one step at a time.

The manager has already won over several fans and pundits, including Guido Vaciago, who has now shared insights into Motta’s approach to rebuilding the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta is a patient builder and adds everything one little piece at a time, more concerned with not taking any steps back than forcing those forward. ”

Juve FC Says

Motta is doing a fantastic job on our bench, and we trust him to continue helping the boys develop their game and deepen their understanding of what he wants from them.

As long as the boys stay focused, we expect to win some trophies in the near future.