Juventus is actively scouting Lecce’s left-back, Patrick Dorgu, according to revelations from his agent.

With Alex Sandro expected to depart at the end of the season, Juventus is in the market for a new defender, particularly in the left-back position. Dorgu, who has been performing impressively for Lecce, has caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

At just 19 years old, Dorgu has demonstrated significant potential and has been a consistent performer for Lecce this season. Several top clubs in Serie A are reportedly interested in securing his services, with Juventus viewing him as a promising addition to their squad.

As interest from various top sides continues to grow, Dorgu’s agent has confirmed the attention his client is receiving from potential suitors.

Kingsley Ogbodo said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I can confirm those clubs and others too, but I don’t want to name names or create noise around him, as there is no need. There is a lot of interest around Patrick and that does not surprise me, as his talent is clear for all to see.

“However, when it comes to Juventus, I don’t know if that’s true, because nobody from the club has contacted me. That doesn’t mean they are not observing him.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the top clubs in Europe and the biggest in Italy, reports will always link us with a move for any youngster who is doing well in the country.

It remains unclear if Dorgu is truly one of our key targets, but we expect him to have a good career, considering his impressive start.