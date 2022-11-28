When France lifted their second World Cup back in 2018, Paul Pogba played a pivotal role on the path towards international glory.

This time around, the midfielder couldn’t take part in the action due to a badly treated meniscus injury sustained during the summer tour in the United States.

The 29-year-old made his return to Juventus in July, but it yet to feature in a single competitive match. He is currently working on his recovery in Miami before rejoining the club’s training camp in December.

According to his international teammate Raphael Varane, Pogba is simply irreplaceable on the pitch and in the locker room.

“Am I the leader of the group in Pogba’s absence? Paul is irreplaceable,” admitted the former Real Madrid centre-back as quoted by ilBianconero.

He has a strong personality. Without him, however, it’s up to other players to talk a little more.”

The Man United defender has been relegated to the bench in favor of younger defenders, the likes of Payot Upamecano, Benoit Badiashile and William Saliba, and is no longer the undisputed starter he once was.

But at least he made the final cut in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad, and might have a role to play at some point during the defense campaign, unlike Pogba who can only watch from afar.