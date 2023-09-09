Paul Pogba provided Juventus with a moment of concern due to an injury in his last game, but subsequent tests have indicated that the midfielder has not sustained a serious injury.

Juventus is now looking forward to having Pogba back in their squad for their upcoming match against Lazio. Max Allegri holds a high regard for Pogba and believes that when he is in peak condition, he can make a significant impact on the team.

Pogba has enjoyed a strong start to the season in the limited minutes he has played, and the two weeks leading up to the next match will provide him with additional time to rest and recuperate.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Pogba is determined to start the match against Lazio. He has successfully overcome the injury scare and is eager to be in the starting lineup when Juventus faces Maurizio Sarri’s team in the upcoming fixture.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a very important player for us and is one of the men we trust to take us back to the top of Italian football.

The midfielder will be a key player for us, but he must be fit, and we must manage his minutes to get the best from him.