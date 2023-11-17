As he awaits a potential ban, Paul Pogba has sparked anger among Juventus supporters by meeting with Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi. Although still a Juventus player, it’s widely anticipated that the club will terminate Pogba’s contract following an expected verdict on his alleged failed drug test.

Pogba’s return to Juventus has been marked by frustration, and the impending ban is likely to strain his relationship further with the Bianconeri. During this waiting period, he recently had a meeting with Materazzi, and photos of the encounter were shared on social media by the former Inter player.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, this meeting has incited fury among both Juventus and Inter fans. Bianconeri supporters expressed shock at Pogba’s actions, considering the intense rivalry between the two clubs. Meanwhile, Inter fans criticised Materazzi for taking pictures with Pogba, given the Frenchman’s association with Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s time on our books is close to its end, but he also has to be careful with his actions as long as he remains on our books.

Hopefully, a verdict will be reached on his ban soon so we can take action on our relationship with the World Cup winner.