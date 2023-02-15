Paul Pogba back in training ahead of Europa League match against Nantes

Juventus welcomed Paul Pogba back in training with his teammates as they prepared for their match against Nantes in the Europa League.

The midfielder joined them in the summer and has been injured since he made the move back to Turin as one of their highest-paid players.

After appearing in a matchday squad this year, fans were hopeful the World Cup winner would start playing regularly soon.

However, that hasn’t happened and he is still battling with one fitness problem or another, but he could be on the pitch soon.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he started the latest training with his teammates by training alone. However, he eventually joined the entire group.

Pogba will hope he is fit enough to play a part in the Bianconeri’s upcoming matches.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury has been a sad tale and the midfielder should be worried and ashamed that he has been inactive this season so far.

However, we cannot force him back and must continue to hope that he will recover in time and start playing soon before this season ends.

If he does not play much by the end of the term, the club must consider the possibility of terminating his deal.