The end has finally come for Paul Pogba’s playing career as the Frenchman has been hit with a four-year ban after failing a drug test last year.

Pogba has been under suspension since the early weeks of this season due to a failed drug test, awaiting a verdict.

The midfielder was given the opportunity to appeal and explain how he ingested a banned substance. However, following his explanation, the investigators recommended a four-year ban, the maximum penalty.

For weeks, he has awaited the verdict, training at various locations worldwide.

Pogba held onto hope that he could return to playing football, with his agent Rafaela Pimenta insisting weeks ago that he is not contemplating an alternative career path.

However, Fabrizio Romano has just announced that the 2018 World Cup winner has been handed a four-year ban.

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping. pic.twitter.com/1BsdRmijOq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024

This ban exceeds the remaining years of his Juventus deal and unequivocally marks the end of his association with the club.

Juve FC Says

This is a very harsh verdict for Pogba, but any player caught doping, and cannot explain himself away must pay the price so that others will be more careful.

That said, you can fully expect that he will appeal the ban but as things stand right now, his career is likely over and Juventus is now expected to sack him.