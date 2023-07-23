Paul Pogba, despite being one of the highest-paid players in Serie A, has had limited playing time since rejoining Juventus as a free agent last summer. His initial stint at the club was exceptional, prompting Juventus to bring him back from Manchester United as a free agent, with hopes that he would help the team regain its former glory.

Unfortunately, injuries marred his return to the club in the last season, and he was unable to complete a full half of a game. The fans and the club were hopeful that he would play a significant role, but his time on the pitch was severely restricted.

Pogba has returned for pre-season training ahead of the upcoming season, aiming to regain full fitness and contribute more to the team’s efforts.

However, a report from Football Italia has highlighted the cost of Pogba’s limited playing time at Juventus. According to the report, he has cost the club approximately €49,689 for every minute he spent on the pitch. This figure is higher than the €38,265 per minute that Real Madrid paid for Eden Hazard, another player who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

Juve will undoubtedly hope for better luck with Pogba’s fitness in the upcoming season, as they aim for a successful campaign.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury woes have been upsetting and we clearly have to start planning for life without him.

The club had planned to build the team around him last season and must now move on and use him as a fringe player whenever he is fit to take to the pitch.