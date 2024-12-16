Paul Pogba could make a return to top-level football when his ban expires in March 2024, and reports suggest he may still attract interest from elite clubs. Despite his struggles at Juventus during his second spell, the 2018 World Cup winner remains one of the most talented midfielders of his generation. However, his situation with Juventus ended unceremoniously.

Pogba had been keen to continue his career in Turin, but Juventus had already decided to move on, even before his doping ban was reduced. Attempts by the Frenchman to secure another chance with the club were ultimately rejected, leading to the mutual termination of his contract. While he cannot compete professionally during his suspension, Pogba is eligible to begin training next month and can return to action in March.

Although his injuries and medical history make him a risky signing, Pogba’s undeniable quality ensures he remains on the radar of some of the world’s biggest clubs. According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester City is exploring the possibility of signing the midfielder. Pep Guardiola, who has long admired Pogba’s abilities, is reportedly open to adding the Frenchman to his squad at the Etihad Stadium.

If the move materialises, it would mark a dramatic turn in Pogba’s career. Once regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, his recent years have been overshadowed by injuries, inconsistency, and off-field issues. Nevertheless, Guardiola’s belief in Pogba could provide the perfect platform for a resurgence. At full fitness, Pogba’s creativity, vision, and technical ability make him a match-winner, and few players can match his potential when he is at his best.

While questions remain about his fitness and durability, Pogba’s talent ensures he will remain an intriguing prospect for top clubs looking for midfield reinforcements. Whether Manchester City, or another elite side, takes the gamble could define the next chapter of his career.