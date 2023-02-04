Paul Pogba could return for Juventus against Salernitana

Juventus has been frustrated by Paul Pogba’s absence from their team since he moved to the club at the start of this season.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Frenchman finally recovered and fans had expected him to start playing soon.

However, he missed the Bianconeri win against Lazio because of another physical problem, which was not what the club and its followers expected to hear.

Pogba is one of the accomplished players in the squad, but that is useless now because he cannot help on the pitch.

However, it seems his latest injury is not a serious one, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing the midfielder is working towards playing a part in their next match against Salernitana and if everything goes to plan, he will be on the field from the start of the game.

Juve FC Says

By now, we need to start working on life without Pogba because it seems he will become the next injury-prone player in our squad.

The midfielder is an experienced member of the squad, but it is pointless to have him in the group if we cannot use him on the pitch to win matches.