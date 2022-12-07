Paul Pogba hoping to join group training this month

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is edging closer to a return to full fitness and was at the Continassa training ground yesterday.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri as a free agent at the end of last season, but he was injured in the preseason and is yet to play a competitive game for them.

The Bianconeri remain hopeful he will return at the start of next month, however, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he trained alone for much of yesterday.

The midfielder continues on his recovery plan and the report reveals he hopes to join up with the group training before this month finishes.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return is a big positive for Juventus, but we need him to be on the field as soon as possible.

The midfielder is one of the most accomplished players in our squad and if he is fit, we should become a better outfit altogether.

However, we must avoid the temptation to rush his recovery because it will be a mistake that could see us lose him for another extended period on the sidelines.

The other midfielders at the club are doing very well now and we can bank on them to keep doing the job.