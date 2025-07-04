Paul Pogba has stated that he holds no ill feelings towards Juventus as he begins a new chapter in his career with AS Monaco. The French midfielder, who has been offered a return to competitive football by the Ligue 1 club following the conclusion of his doping ban, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to play again.

However, during his official unveiling at Monaco, Pogba appeared to express some dissatisfaction with how he was treated by Juventus during his suspension. The Bianconeri took markedly different approaches in handling the cases of Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, the latter of whom was also banned, though for breaches related to betting. While Juventus continued to show public support for Fagioli, they quickly ceased paying Pogba and ultimately terminated his contract.

Differences in Treatment and Pogba’s Reflections

Pogba’s comments suggest that he felt let down by the club during a difficult period. The midfielder implied that certain figures within Juventus distanced themselves from him, while others remained supportive. Speaking in a recent interview, he was clear about his mixed feelings. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I have always loved and will always love Juve. This club has helped me become the person I am today. There is no war to fight, against anyone. There are things I like and others I don’t like. But that’s how it goes. Some have continued to be interested in me, to come and visit me and help me. The president (Andrea Agnelli) did it, Giorgio (Chiellini) did it too. Some teammates too. Others, no.”

His remarks acknowledge the complex nature of his relationship with Juventus, showing gratitude for certain individuals while highlighting a perceived lack of support from others within the club.

A New Start and Lingering Sentiments

As Pogba aims to rebuild his career at Monaco, his reflections on his time at Juventus offer insight into the challenges he faced during his ban. Despite affirming his affection for the club, his comments reveal a sense of disappointment regarding how he was treated by some figures during that period.