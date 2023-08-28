Paul Pogba made his return to the field for Juventus in their recent 1-1 draw against Bologna. However, the result left the Bianconeri disappointed, as they were confident of securing a victory before the match. Unfortunately, Juventus had a subpar performance during the game, and Bologna came close to clinching all three points, which would have been well-deserved considering their performance.

Ultimately, Juventus managed to salvage a draw from the match. Despite the less-than-ideal outcome, one positive aspect for the team was the reappearance of Paul Pogba. The French star had been sidelined due to injury since his return to the club last season, and his return to action provides a boost to the team’s midfield options.

With Pogba back in the fold, Juventus will be hoping that he can maintain his fitness and contribute to the team’s efforts over an extended period. His presence and skills will likely be valuable assets as the team navigates the challenges of the season ahead.

After the game, Pogba said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m very happy to be back on the pitch, doing the thing I love most and feeling good physically. Just to help the team.

“Today, I’m happy but a little disappointed with the result, we could have scored 3 points and didn’t. The good thing is that we didn’t lose, but we have to work and improve. Let’s take this point and work to be better next than today.”

Juve FC Says

The return of Pogba to the team is a major positive for us, even though we lost the game. We would now have to see how long he can stay fit.

Hopefully, it will be for most of the season because he is one of the finest players on our books.