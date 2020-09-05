Tuttosport continue to report that Paul Pogba is waiting for Juventus to make a move for him, albeit in January rather than this summer.

The Turin based daily report that the French midfielder hoped to return to Juventus this summer with talks reportedly ongoing since January, however the Coronavirus pandemic slowed things.

Tuttosport suggest that Juve and Manchester United failed to reach an agreement over a fee and the Red Devils were reluctant to offer any discounts or accept players in exchange.

Pogba is therefore set to continue with United with his existing contract set to run until June 30, 2022, however the story could change in the January transfer window.

The report suggests that Pogba’s valuation could drop by that point and failure to extend his deal, could result in a sale, albeit at a lower price than the current €100m that’s been touted.

The 27-year-old spent four successful seasons in Turin, winning the league title four times in a row, as well as the Coppa Italia and SuperCoppa twice.