Paul Pogba is approaching the moment when he will learn the duration of his ban after failing a drug test, and it appears that his career at Juventus may be coming to an end.

Pogba has struggled with injuries since his return to the club and has not completed a full match since rejoining at the start of last season.

Nonetheless, Juventus continued to support the Frenchman, and he made an impressive start to the current campaign.

However, both the Bianconeri and football fans worldwide were taken aback when he failed a drug test at the beginning of this season.

He has been preparing his defence in the hope of receiving a minimal suspension, which could occur if he can demonstrate that he innocently consumed a product containing an excessive amount of testosterone.

According to Football Italia, Pogba is set to receive a ban shortly, and it’s expected to last around two years.

If this indeed happens, he will be forced to terminate his contract with Juventus and likely end his professional career, as such a lengthy absence from the game would be extremely challenging to overcome.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s failed test has come as a serious surprise to us as a club and the midfielder is a player we did not expect to have such a problem.

However, we will have to move on if he is handed a lengthy ban from the game.