Paul Pogba not expected to start against Roma

Paul Pogba is finally back for Juventus after missing the entire first half of this season and Juve is looking to ease him back into regular first-team action.

The Frenchman played over 20 minutes in the Turin derby against Torino on Tuesday and is available for Juventus’ match against AS Roma this weekend.

If he had no negative reaction after the game against Torino, fans would expect Pogba to be in the starting XI in the game against Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Max Allegri is not looking to rush the midfielder and a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Frenchman will likely start on the bench.

It claims Pogba and the returning Fabio Miretti would be among the substitutes and hope to enter the fixture in the second half.

Juve FC Says

Before Pogba returned to fitness, we were doing okay, which clearly means we do not need him to play every game before we win.

So there is no need to rush and overload him with minutes, considering he has been sidelined for a long time.

It is great that he is with us now, so we must manage his fitness because it is still delicate now and give him a starting chance when he has enough minutes in his legs.