Paul Pogba opens up on his future amidst Juventus interest

Paul Pogba says he hasn’t received a concrete proposal to renew his Manchester United contract amidst interest from Juventus.

Reports have linked the French midfielder with a return to the Bianconeri as they bid to bolster their midfield.

They sold him to United in 2016 and have missed his presence in their squad.

Last season was a poor one for Max Allegri’s side and his return this summer should make things better in the next campaign.

One way he can achieve that is to sign outstanding players and few midfielders are as good as Pogba in Europe at the moment.

He is currently with the French national team as they prepare for the Euros, but he has an expiring deal at United.

He will enter the final 12 months of his contract when he returns and it seems they might sell him after he claimed that he is yet to receive a solid proposal from the English side.

“I have a year left on my contract, everyone knows that,” said the Frenchman via Football Italia.

“I have not yet received a concrete proposal from Manchester United for a renewal, we haven’t sat down with the coach and directors to discuss it.

“I am a Manchester United player. My thoughts are on Euro 2020, I am concentrated only on that, as I have an agent who takes care of the rest.

“It’s not as if I have (PSG patron Nasser) Al-Khelaifi’s phone number!”