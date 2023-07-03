Paul Pogba resumes Juventus training seven days before his teammates

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has made an early return to training at the club’s facilities, ahead of the scheduled return date of July 10th.

The previous season proved to be challenging for the Frenchman, as he grappled with various injuries after opting to postpone surgery, a decision that did not yield the desired results.

Now, Pogba is determined to have a more successful 2023/2024 season with Juventus and has returned earlier than expected to demonstrate his commitment to achieving peak fitness for the upcoming campaign, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juventus is eager to ensure that Pogba is in optimal condition for the forthcoming season, as he is a key player within their squad.

With Pogba in top form, Juventus stands a greater chance of securing the league title, and the French midfielder is determined to be available for his team whenever they need him.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has to show he is committed to the shirt and must prove that he has not become an injury-prone player at this end of his career.

If he is not useful next season, the club must consider offloading him and bringing a replacement as soon as possible.

But resuming early is a good sign and could pay off by ensuring he is in better shape than some of his teammates.