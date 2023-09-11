Paul Pogba remains one of the most celebrated footballers worldwide, despite his limited playing time over the past year while at Juventus.

Pogba initially made a significant impact during his first stint at Juventus, contributing to their dominance in Italian football and earning the admiration of Italian fans.

His return to Turin was met with excitement, but unfortunately, he has struggled with injuries, preventing him from making a substantial number of appearances that could have delighted the fans.

In the earlier stages of his career, Pogba was known for his flamboyant style and often made headlines for various reasons, including his numerous hairstyle changes.

However, in recent seasons, the midfielder has adopted a more low-key approach and attributes his humility to his religious beliefs.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Religion has helped me so much. This is what keeps me humble, stay out of the media and fame and go back to reality.

“This is part of the mental strength that keeps me going.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s new lifestyle is good, as it keeps him away from the limelight, unlike when he started his career.

He was always in the news for the wrong reasons, especially when he played for Manchester United in England.