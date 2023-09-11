The Italian football community has been shaken by shocking news indicating that Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone, a banned substance.

Pogba’s return to Juventus last season was marred by a series of injuries, and the club was keen to avoid losing him for an extended period. Unfortunately, it seems that this situation may now unfold as reports suggest he was tested after Juventus’ match against Udinese, a match in which he did not even participate.

Following that match, Pogba did feature in the next two games, and the results of the test have now revealed the presence of the banned substance, as reported by Calciomercato.

Pogba is a globally recognised football superstar, and there have been no indications in the past to suggest he would resort to using prohibited substances.

In light of these results, he is likely to face a precautionary suspension and will have a three-day window to request a counter-analysis before any judgment is passed.

Juve FC Says

This is not the news we wanted to hear about Pogba and the midfielder will pray it is not true.

Just hours ago, he gave an interview and discussed how he wanted to change the perception of people about him. He will not want to have his name soiled further because this could be the end of his footballing career.