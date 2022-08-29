Paul Pogba threatened with assault rifle at Continassa

More details have emerged about the ongoing family feud between Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias Pogba.

The latter released a video online yesterday threatening to reveal secrets about his brother which he believes the midfielder’s fans and business partners need to know.

The Juventus star’s lawyers hit back immediately that he had been a victim of extortion and that the authorities in France and Italy have been informed about the issue.

It has now emerged that Pogba has been suffering from countless intimidation from armed gangs.

A report on Football Italia claims some encounters happened at Juventus’ Continassa training centre.

It claims the midfielder was once “trapped” by some of his childhood friends who demanded €13m from him and allegedly stole €300,000 and a credit card.

Pogba had a more recent encounter at Juve, and one of the gang members that intimidated him was allegedly his brother, Mathias.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s off-field problems are coming at the wrong time and he needs to get them sorted as soon as possible.

Fortunately, the midfielder is currently injured and cannot play for now. Hopefully, this issue would have been sorted out when he is back on the field so that he can play his football.